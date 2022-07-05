Advertisement

ATV rider who accused of attacking THP trooper in custody

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of assaulting a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop on Sunday night is now in custody, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Austin Gage McHone, 24, of Tracy City, Tennessee, turned himself in without incident, according to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum.

McHone was riding an ATV near the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road around 11:40 p.m. by a trooper.

The initial report said the man fled on his ATV before crashing into a ditch. When the trooper caught up to him and approached the scene, the man attacked him. The scuffle lasted several minutes before the man ran away.

Both the trooper and McHone were injured, according to the initial report.

McHone has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and felony evading.

He is set to appear in General Sessions Court on July 12. Bond has not been set for McHone.

