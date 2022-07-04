Trooper attacked by ATV rider in Grundy County

TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who attacked a State Trooper on Sunday night after he was pulled over on his all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

According to the GCSO, a Tennessee State Trooper was trying to pull over a man on a yellow ATV at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The report said the man fled on his ATV before crashing into a ditch. When the trooper caught up to him and approached the scene, the man attacked him. The scuffle lasted several minutes before the man ran away.

Both men were injured in the fight. The trooper was treated at a local hospital and released.

Law enforcement continue to look for the man, who is described as 6′2″ - 6′4″ and around 240 lbs. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466.

