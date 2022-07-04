State: Jobs4TN website back online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has completed the testing phase of Jobs4TN.gov and determined the system is operational and ready to resume service.

The state’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc., completed the restoration of the state’s unemployment and workforce development computer system on Sunday. GSI experienced what it called anomalous activity at its network operations center on June 26. The anomalous activity forced the company to take Jobs4TN.gov, and systems for approximately three dozen other states, offline.

Both the unemployment and workforce development functions of Jobs4TN.gov are once again operating.

Individuals who need to file a new unemployment claim, or complete weekly certifications, should follow the instructions below.

File a new claim

You can file your claim now

Even though you could not apply between June 25 and July 2, that will still be the claim’s effective date if you meet eligibility requirements.

Please complete the filing process by July 8 at 4:30 p.m. CDT so staff can review your claim and set the correct effective date.

After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications.

Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.

Completing weekly certifications

If you were able to complete weekly certifications before the system outage, you can now restart that process.

Because you could not certify for the week ending June 25, you now need to complete certifications for that week and the week ending July 2.

The system will prompt you to complete this process for both weeks.

Please remember that Monday, July 4 is a bank holiday, so payments will be delayed by a date.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development understands and apologizes for the confusion and hardship this extended system outage caused Tennesseans who depend on Jobs4TN.gov for the critical services it provides.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.