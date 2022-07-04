Predators acquire McDonagh in trade with Lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators acquired veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for two players.

McDonough, who just turned 33 last month, has been in the league for 12 seasons and has appeared in four Stanley Cup finals, winning two with the Lightning. He has been named an all-star twice.

The Predators gave up forward Grant Mismash and defenseman Philippe Myers in return.

“Ryan McDonagh is the ultimate team player who will bring experience and leadership to our lineup,” Predators General Manager David Poile said in a news release. “A former captain of the New York Rangers, a two-time Stanley Cup winner and four-time Stanley Cup finalist, we couldn’t be more thrilled that he waived his no movement clause to come to Nashville. With the ability to play in any situation, he immediately strengthens our defensive corps.”

