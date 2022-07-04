Nashville fireworks show continues as planned despite dry conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While some areas of Middle Tennessee got much-needed rain on Sunday, other spots are still dry, which makes shooting off fireworks more dangerous.

Nashville has one of the largest fireworks show in the country and officials said it’s still going ahead as scheduled despite the fire risk.

Crews have been at Nissan Stadium the past couple days setting up for the big celebration.

Pryo Shows will putting on the display and said there are plenty of fire extinguishers on site.

The Nashville Fire Department will also be present on Friday night in case embers spark a fire in the dry grass.

Even with a few showers over the past couple of days, the fire risk is still higher than usual.

Landsen Hill, President of Pyro Shows, said they shoot the fireworks from the location near Nissan Stadium to keep people safe.

Springfield planned to hold its annual fireworks show on Sunday night at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. A burn ban has been in place there over the past week.

