Fourth festivities in Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Festivities for July 4 were in full swing in Franklin this morning.

The Independence Day Parade made its way around the town square. The event was a local celebration, sponsored by the Simpson County Tourism Commission and Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation.

“We love what the community does here for every holiday and season,” said attendee Samantha Morse, “It’s been great and we are very happy to we moved here.”

In attendance were local politicians, various organizations from the area, and even a Stormtrooper.

The next big event for the city will be the July 8 installment of their summer nights concert series, where the band Sidewinders will perform on the Simpson County Courthouse lawn starting at 7 p.m.

