First Alert Forecast: Very hot and humid holiday with a few pop-up showers

It’s going to be another hot and humid day for us across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with temperatures in the mid 90s today.

It will still be a very humid afternoon so it will feel more like we’re in the triple digits at times. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but rain coverage should not be as widespread as what we saw over the weekend. The good news is that any shower or storm that does develop should fall apart well before any fireworks shows this evening.

Another isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on our Tuesday, but most of us should see some good dry time. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 90s and that oppressive humidity will hang with us as well.

We’re in the upper 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm also in the cards on each day. But we’re not looking at complete washouts either day.

Rain coverage will increase on Friday and Saturday, but still not talking any all day soakers.

We’ll finally get a settling weather day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

