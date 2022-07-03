Advertisement

Police investigating road rage incident in downtown Nashville


Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident on Commerce Street at Ninth...
Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident on Commerce Street at Ninth Avenue North on Saturday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage Saturday night in the downtown area.

Police said the road rage incident Saturday led to shots fired by a female passenger in a silver Toyota Camry toward a motorcyclist on Commerce Street at Ninth Avenue North. A passenger on the motorcycle was struck in the foot.

If you have information about the incident or the car involved in the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

