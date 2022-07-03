Police investigating road rage incident in downtown Nashville
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage Saturday night in the downtown area.
Police said the road rage incident Saturday led to shots fired by a female passenger in a silver Toyota Camry toward a motorcyclist on Commerce Street at Ninth Avenue North. A passenger on the motorcycle was struck in the foot.
If you have information about the incident or the car involved in the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
