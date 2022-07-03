Advertisement

Police identify Clarksville shooting victim


Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Ringgold Road on Saturday night.
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Ringgold Road on Saturday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the victim who was shot on Ringgold Road on Saturday night.

Police said Steven Rhinehart, 39, of Clarksville, was found shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle found in the 400 block of Ringgold Road. Rhinehart was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police believed the suspect was still in the area and set up a perimeter around an apartment building. The person of interest eventually came out of the apartment and surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5174. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash rewards, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

