Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River


The TWRA said a juvenile died in a boating accident Saturday on the Tennessee River near Double Island.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County on Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Officers reported an incident involving a single vessel. A juvenile was injured and later passed away as a result of the injuries.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.

