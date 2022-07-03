Advertisement

Clarksville man killed after car strikes utility pole


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was killed when the car he was driving ran off Dover Road and truck a metal utility pole early Sunday morning, according to police.

Clarksville Police said Mitchell Hersey, 32, died as the result of his injuries in the crash that occurred around 2:40 a.m.

Police said Hersey was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu ran off the roadway and struck the utility pole near Charlemagne Boulevard. The female driver of the car was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital and is reported to be in critical but stable condition, according to police.

