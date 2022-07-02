Tennessee opens new lodge at Paris Landing State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee officials have opened a new lodge at Paris Landing State Park that features 91 guest rooms.

The state Department of Environment and Conservation says officials on Monday opened the new facility that also has indoor and outdoor dining and conference spaces.

The lodge includes fire pits, reading nooks and living room areas. The rooms include several types of suites, all with views of Kentucky Lake. Paris Landing State Park features 841 acres on the widest park of the lake, offering opportunities for water sports.

It has a golf course, 10 three-bedroom cabins, a campground with 45 sites with water and electric service and 18 primitive campsites.

