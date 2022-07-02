Advertisement

Tennessee opens new lodge at Paris Landing State Park


Tennessee river
Tennessee river(Source: WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee officials have opened a new lodge at Paris Landing State Park that features 91 guest rooms.

The state Department of Environment and Conservation says officials on Monday opened the new facility that also has indoor and outdoor dining and conference spaces.

The lodge includes fire pits, reading nooks and living room areas. The rooms include several types of suites, all with views of Kentucky Lake. Paris Landing State Park features 841 acres on the widest park of the lake, offering opportunities for water sports.

It has a golf course, 10 three-bedroom cabins, a campground with 45 sites with water and electric service and 18 primitive campsites.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo, a leader in green fests, faces climate change risk
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dollywood – World-Class Rides – Plan Your Visit
(Source: MGN)
Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday