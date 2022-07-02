Advertisement

Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday


(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs July 15-30, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 28. Officials are urging voters to act right away if they want to vote absentee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Tennessee river
Tennessee opens new lodge at Paris Landing State Park
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo, a leader in green fests, faces climate change risk
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dollywood – World-Class Rides – Plan Your Visit