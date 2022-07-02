Police arrest man following standoff involving booby-traps

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a standoff involving booby traps in Franklin County Thursday.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel attempted to serve a criminal warrant at 3 p.m. and then engaged in a barricaded suspect situation in the 400 block of Sarvis Branch Rd.

Authorities said officers attempted to deploy tear gas, at which time the suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of law enforcement officers.

Police made a second attempt to deploy tear gas, and the suspect once again discharged his weapon at officers.

Once verbal communication was established, the suspect was taken into custody. Police said a subsequent search of the residence did show that the dwelling was booby-trapped with fishing hooks hanging from the ceiling to approximately eye level. Boards had also been placed on the ground, with nails facing upward. Various firearms and ammunition were also seized from the residence.

Police arrested Phillip Matthew Elliott and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a drug-related bench warrant.

Elliott is now being held under a $500,000 bond and has a court date in September in Franklin County.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.