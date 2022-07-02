Police arrest 2nd person involved in February homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person was arrested in connection to the homicide of a 20-year-old in February.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department arrested 18-year-old Zsayonna Price was arrested on July 1st in connection to the homicide of 20-year-old Decarlos Perkins. Price was charged with criminal homicide.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his residence in the Wynwood area on Feb. 17.

In addition to Price, 18-year-old Darius Archibald was arrested in May. Officials said more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Andrea Martin at 931-648-0656 ext. 5224. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, people can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

