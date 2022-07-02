One man in critical condition following multi-vehicle collision Friday night

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was in critical condition Saturday morning following a severe vehicle crash in Murfreesboro Friday night.

The Murfreesboro Police Department issued a Friday traffic alert saying that Bradyville Pike from South Rutherford to Pathfinder Drive is closed.

According to the preliminary investigation, a pickup truck driver was heading east on Bradyville Pike and then overcorrected. He then hit a car; however, he overcorrected a second time and was t-boned by a third vehicle.

Police confirmed that one man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical condition. Two others, a male and female, were taken to St. Thomas Rutherford County Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

MPD said due to the seriousness of the injuries, the Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the scene.

The roadway was reopened at midnight.

