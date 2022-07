MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department issued a traffic alert and said that Bradyville Pike from South Rutherford to Pathfinder Drive is closed.

The area is closed due to what MPD said is a “serious crash.”

Police encourage drivers to use an alternate route while the wreck is investigated.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Bradyville Pike from S. Rutherford to Pathfinder Dr. is closed because of a serious crash involving a truck and car. There are multiple injuries, at least one critical. Find an alternate route while the MVA is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/eDFUAmIWCB — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 2, 2022

