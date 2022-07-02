Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday.

Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.

Goldtrap was well known in Nashville for doing the weekend weather on WSM Channel 4 and working at Madison Church of Christ in Nashville.

Jason said in his Facebook post one of his father’s proudest memories in Nashville. “One day, a representative from Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus called. She had seen his chalk trick and wanted him to do it in the center ring at Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.”

Goldtrap told the representative, “I will do it on one condition, I can bring my family.” The representative gave Goldtrap 50 tickets so that he could bring his entire family and every child to the Madison Church of Christ Children’s Home to see the show.

When it was showtime, Jason wrote in the post that he stepped forward when his father was announced. He stood in the center ring surrounded by elephants, show horses, lions, clowns, and acrobats. Then, as a crowd of thousands watched, he tossed a piece of chalk high into the black, illuminated by a spotlight. It arched and surrendered to gravity, landing perfectly in his breast pocket.

Goldtrap died after being in Advent Health Daytona Beach in Florida, where he and Peggy had lived since 1998.

Jason asked, in place of flowers, to please donate to Mount Dora Children’s Home or any other charity benefiting children. Also, instead of a card for me or my family, please send a card or visit a shut-in.

