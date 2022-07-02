Affidavit: Man accused of watching 8-year-old undress at YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly looking under changing room stall at an 8-year-old.

According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, police responded to a call for service at the Margaret Maddox YMCA, where they heard of an individual allegedly looking underneath a stall.

When police arrived on the scene, they contacted the 8-year-old victim’s mother. She told police that she was taking her son to the pool and proceeded to take him to a shared area with stalls to get changed in so that she could get him in his bathing suit.

She told police while looking for a stall, the first one she tried to open was locked, so she knocked on it to see if anyone was in there, and no one answered. She then went to the next stall, looked inside, and proceeded to help her son change into his bathing suit. She told police that she then allegedly saw 57-year-old Carl Marshall looking underneath the stall. She told police her son was naked at the time of the incident.

The victim’s mother told police that she had approached Marshall, but he refused to open the stall. The affidavit said security overheard the commotion and then became involved by removing Marshall from the stall.

The affidavit said that Marshall admitted to looking underneath the stall at the naked 8-year-old and understood that what he did was wrong.

YMCA staff told police that Marshall had previously caused an issue at the location when he allegedly showered in the female locker room.

The affidavit said that officers determined that since Marshall was in his stall, he had no right or reason to peek into the stall next to him.

Marshall was charged with Invasion of Privacy and Peeping Tom of a minor.

