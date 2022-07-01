Woman arrested after crashing car full of children into a ditch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police took a woman into custody on Thursday afternoon after she wrecked her car into a ditch, causing one of the children inside to be thrown from the vehicle.

According to her arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Unique Holt was driving a car on Ewing Drive in North Nashville on Thursday when she drove off the road and into a ditch, launching her car into the air.

Holt was driving with six juveniles at the time, the affidavit states. One of them was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and was found laying in the street. Everyone was transported to Vanderbilt for their injuries.

A nurse in emergency room at Vanderbilt Pediatrics told officers that the children’s injuries were consistent with not using a seat belt or other child restraint device.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered marijuana paraphernalia and a bag containing 4.8 ounces of marijuana and a Xanax bar.

Holt was arrested and the children were placed safely in the custody of a grandparent. She faces multiple charges of child endangerment, drug possession and driving with a revoked license.

