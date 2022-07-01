Titans mascot to participate in Coney Island hot dog eating contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A face many might recognize from Tennessee Titans games will be going to Coney Island over the Fourth of July weekend.

Bartley Weaver, a professional bodybuilder in Bowling Green, KY, will participate in a different kind of competition in New York. In addition to being a bodybuilder, he is also a professional eater.

Weaver will be participating in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday.

“We are taking everything we can to Coney Island and we are going to do the best we can,” said Weaver.

Weaver was also a Kentucky State Trooper for seven years, the mascot for the Tennessee Titans and on the game show The Titan Games with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

He said each takes preparation and so will Monday’s hot dog eating competition.

“I’m doing the gallon chugs, I’m eating the biggest salads you’ve ever seen - trying to stretch the stomach out,” he said. “I’ve even been working on my jaw strength.”

Weaver will be one of 16 men, along with reigning champion Joey Chestnut, who can eat as many hot dogs as he can in under 10 minutes. However, Weaver said he has a method.

“I like to have as many different cups of Kool-Aid as possible,” Weaver explained. “That way I can switch from berry to pineapple to orange to grape. I like to mix it up.”

He said it’s to avoid flavor fatigue.

“You can’t change the flavor of the hot dogs, but you can change the flavor of the bun,” he said.

When he’s done scarfing down thousands of calories, Weaver said he’ll be ready for more.

“I still got place for dessert,” he said. “There’s so much sodium that takes place in 10 minutes that I like some ice cream or something to cool off afterward.”

Weaver said he will be the first Kentuckian to compete in the competition since it started in 1916.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.