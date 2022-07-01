Advertisement

Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WMC) - Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Tennessee Lottery winner.

Thompson matched all five of the white balls in the June 8 Powerball drawing to win the $1 million prize. He purchased the ticket at H.G. Hill Food Store in Pleasant View.

“I stay really busy doing the things I like,” Thompson said, who has no plans to slow down even after his big win, according to Tennessee Lottery Communications & CSR.

His prize was just a portion of the over $22 million in winnings claimed by Tennessee Lottery players throughout the state during the week of June 19 and June 25.

Since January 20, 2004, Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

