Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 4 p.m.:

KSP sent a release late Friday afternoon with more details about those injured during Thursday’s shooting.

They first mentioned the two officers who were killed, along with the K-9 which was also killed. Four other officers were injured, three of whom are still in the hospital.

One of the officers is in critical condition, and one was treated and released.

Police also said one civilian was injured and is getting medical care at a hospital.

Update 3 p.m.:

Friday afternoon, the Floyd County Sheriff released the names of the two officers who were killed in the shooting in a Facebook post.

Deputy William Petry and City Police Captain Ralph Frasure were the ones killed.

A procession for the two men is scheduled to be on Route 114 around 3:45 p.m. on the way to their respective funeral homes.

The City of Prestonsburg Facebook page also shared a post with the name of the officer who is in the hospital.

“Jacob Chaffins, just beginning a career in Law Enforcement, is currently in the hospital with a grieving young wife and daughter,” said the post.

Update 11:05 a.m.: Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams released new information to WYMT.

Williams said there were six people confirmed shot, with two dead.

One is in critical condition along with three taken to UK Hospital for surgery. The three are a Constable, EMS Director, and a deputy.

Williams also said this was “never a hostage situation” and the woman and child who lived at the home were not at home at the time of the incident.

Update 9:40 a.m.: We have an update to pass along to you.

WYMT’s Jordan Mullins was in Floyd County District Court Friday morning. Here is what we learned:

Lance Storz is being represented by public defenders.

His lawyers entered a not guilty plea on his behalf as is standard on cases like these.

His bond is set at $10 million cash and his preliminary hearing is Monday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Update 07/01/2022: The arrest citation from Kentucky State Police said eight people were shot in the Allen community Thursday night.

The Pike County Detention Center’s website identified the suspected shooter as Lance Storz, 49, from Allen.

The citation stated the shooting happened at a home on Main Street in Allen.

Police said Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple police officers.

Among those shot, we are told, two police officers died at the scene. A police dog was killed during the incident. We have reached out to KSP to determine if that is the second killing of an officer.

Five other police officers and the emergency management director were also shot.

Storz faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer and two additional counts of attempted murder. He is also charged with assaulting a service animal.

Jail records show Kentucky State Police took him into custody. Storz was booked into the jail just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Storz is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday on the charges listed above.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT that the suspect is in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday and posted on Facebook early Friday morning that the shooting resulted in at least one death, but no more information has been released.

Sheriff Hunt also confirmed with us that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant in a domestic violence situation when the incident started earlier in the evening. The suspect opened fire when officers responded, Hunt added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

“Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call for an officer assist for a shots-fired complaint,” said Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police. “They responded out here. That situation turned into an active shooter.”

Investigators are still working the case and said details are limited.

“It’s a very dynamic scene,” he said. “A lot of stuff to cipher through and go through before we had more information.”

KSP’s Critical Incident Response team, along with Post 13 personnel are leading the investigation as of now.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted the following statement Thursday night:

Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has confirmed that there was a shooting and that someone barricaded themselves. Officials from ATF’s offices in Ashland and London responded to the scene.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

