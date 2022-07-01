Nashville Civil Rights activist to receive Presidental Medal of Freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - White House officials announced Friday that Nashville Civil Rights activist Diane Nash will receive the Presidental Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on July 7th.

17 people will receive the Presidental Medal of Freedom at the White House event in the coming week. One of the recipients is Fisk University alumna and Civil Rights activist Diane Nash.

A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Nash organized some of the most important 20th-century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

This is a proud day for Nashville. Our very own Civil Rights hero Diane Nash will receive the Medal of Freedom from @POTUS. Nash’s courageous leadership in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee was instrumental in Nashville’s desegregation movement https://t.co/byjSsaUXh2 — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 1, 2022

There is no more revered name in Nashville than Diane Nash. A Fisk University alumna, Diane has spent her life leading the Nashville civil rights movement and fighting for the right to vote. She is a hero, a living legend, and I can't think of anyone who deserves this honor more. https://t.co/ljQS63hbyT — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) July 1, 2022

Some of the other recipients include Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Denzel Washington, and John McCain.

