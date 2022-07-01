Advertisement

Nashville Civil Rights activist to receive Presidental Medal of Freedom


Questions about civil rights are discussed by Charles H. Percy, right, chairman of the platform...
Questions about civil rights are discussed by Charles H. Percy, right, chairman of the platform committee of the Republican Party, at Chicago session on July 20, 1960. With him are, left to right, Walter Bradford, Chicago; Diane J. Nash, of Nashville, Tenn., and Bernard Lee, of Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - White House officials announced Friday that Nashville Civil Rights activist Diane Nash will receive the Presidental Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on July 7th.

17 people will receive the Presidental Medal of Freedom at the White House event in the coming week. One of the recipients is Fisk University alumna and Civil Rights activist Diane Nash.

A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Nash organized some of the most important 20th-century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

Some of the other recipients include Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Denzel Washington, and John McCain.

