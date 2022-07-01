Man charged with impersonating police officer after confronting another driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested by Metro Nashville Police after he allegedly impersonated a police officer when he confronted another motorist on Brick Church Pike.

Bridges was driving down Brick Church Pike when he activated red and blue lights on his white Ford Taurus and caused the driver in front of him to pull over.

The female driver stopped, believing she was being pulled over by law enforcement.

According to MNPD, Bridges yelled at her for pulling out in front of him. She told him that she didn’t see him coming and asked if she was going to get a ticket. Bridges told her no.

The woman, who was traveling with her husband and daughter, took a photo of Bridges’ license plate after realizing that he was likely not a police officer and then reported the incident.

MNPD said that during an interview, Bridges admitted that he had activated emergency lights on his car to stop another motorist.

Bridges was charged with criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

