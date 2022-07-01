Former The Voice contestant arrested in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kata Hay, a former contestant on The Voice was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual contact with a friend’s teenage son in Sumner County.

Hay was arrested on Tuesday. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged incident started with the 35-year-old singer making sexual comments about a 16-year-old boy in front of his parents.

SCSO said Hay had been staying at the family’s home for a short period.

The comments allegedly led to physical contact and the teenager claimed Hay made out with him and forced him to touch her inappropriately several times against his wishes, SCSO stated.

The 16-year-old’s mother told authorities that she confronted Hay and recorded their conversation before ordering her to leave the home. According to documents from SCSO, the mother’s recordings include Hay acknowledging the incident had occurred.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.