Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with spotty storms through 4th of July weekend

By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looks like this hot, humid and unsettled weather pattern will be here to stay for quite a while in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. 

The important thing to remember is that not everyone will see rain every day this weekend, but everyone needs to be ready for a shower/thunderstorm and be ready to bring your plans inside.

We’ll start off today with some good sunshine and then watch as shower and storms pop-up this afternoon thanks to day-time heating and highs in the lower to mid 90s today.  Some of us are going to remain dry today, but any storm that does develop could bring heavy rain and a gusty wind along with it.  Storms should dissipate as the sun sets this evening.

That overall weather pattern will continue right through the holiday weekend.  We’ll see showers and storms develop each afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 90s.  Storms should fall apart each night after sunset.

For the 4th of July on Monday, it looks like showers and storms will be more isolated, but we should still have our eyes to the sky in the afternoon.  Highs on Monday top off in the mid 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll have temperatures well in the 90s with, again, pop-up showers and storms that are expected each day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Friday forecast
Friday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Thursday afternoon weather flash 063022
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Weekend with Some Rain and Storms
Officials warn against fireworks this year
Officials warn against fireworks this year
WSMV Thursday futurecast
Thursday morning FIRST ALERT forecast