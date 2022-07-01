First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with spotty storms through 4th of July weekend

Looks like this hot, humid and unsettled weather pattern will be here to stay for quite a while in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The important thing to remember is that not everyone will see rain every day this weekend, but everyone needs to be ready for a shower/thunderstorm and be ready to bring your plans inside.

We’ll start off today with some good sunshine and then watch as shower and storms pop-up this afternoon thanks to day-time heating and highs in the lower to mid 90s today. Some of us are going to remain dry today, but any storm that does develop could bring heavy rain and a gusty wind along with it. Storms should dissipate as the sun sets this evening.

That overall weather pattern will continue right through the holiday weekend. We’ll see showers and storms develop each afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 90s. Storms should fall apart each night after sunset.

For the 4th of July on Monday, it looks like showers and storms will be more isolated, but we should still have our eyes to the sky in the afternoon. Highs on Monday top off in the mid 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll have temperatures well in the 90s with, again, pop-up showers and storms that are expected each day.

