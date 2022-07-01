Firework fallout: Families displaced after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two families in Lewisburg are displaced after a group of young people shot fireworks at their duplex and lit it on fire.

The people inside were asleep or getting ready for bed when it happened. An off-duty police officer was visiting friends in the neighborhood and spotted the group light the unit on fire. She ran to get everyone out before the duplex was destroyed.

Victoria Hurt and her five children are without a home after it caught fire Wednesday around midnight. “Mad, sad, angry... It is a lot of feelings,” Hurt said.

The Lewisburg Fire Department said a group of teenagers and young adults were shooting bottle rockets and mortars at each other that night. One hit a mattress that was leaning against Hurt’s home. “Since it hasn’t rained, the beds were completely dry, so that’s what caused it,” Hurt said.

The mattress caught fire, blew open the kitchen window, and spread throughout Hurt’s home and a second family’s section of the duplex, causing $70,000 to $100,000 in damage.

“It is disheartening because the misuse of these fireworks has displaced two families from their homes now,” LFD Chief Larry Williams said.

LFD said this is the fourth fire in six days that was sparked by fireworks and dry conditions. As a result, the city is banning fireworks until further notice.

“It angers me because there are people that are angry because the fire department put a ban on fireworks, and until it happens to them, they will keep complaining,” Hurt said.

LFD believes the group responsible for the fire at Hurt’s home is also responsible for a fire set just an hour earlier outside a preschool. “To the parents of those children, you need to keep a better eye on them,” Hurt said.

Hurt said she is thankful she and her kids are safe. “My children can’t be replaced, so I am just glad they are okay,” Hurt said.

The Lewisburg Housing Authority turned their surveillance of what happened over to the police. LFD said those responsible could be charged with reckless endangerment or aggravated arson.

LFD said conditions are so dry that even if it rains, it likely won’t be enough to affect all the dead foliage, so people should not expect the ban to be lifted in time for the 4th.

