Burn bans continue into 4th of July holiday weekend

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - As several towns and counties in Middle Tennessee continues to ban any open burning, including fireworks, many will see the impact during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Gallatin will celebrate Independence Day with a big event and fireworks like many areas.

Since people are advised not to shoot personal fireworks, Fire Chief Jeff Beaman says attendance could increase.

“We will do some pre-event stuff such as soaking some of the ground down. We are expecting some of the fallout to occur. Then within the fallout zone, we will have spotters there to quickly be able to see if there is a problem,” said Chief Beaman.

Many look forward to seeing fireworks and, in some cases, buying.

“The titanium five-inch shells are always huge. The amazing pyro is like our biggest seller every year,” Grant Havron with Mad Fireworks in Gallatin stated.

Havron operates the business along with his family. He says there were concerns about sales when they first heard about the burn bans. However, business is going pretty well, and some are buying to stock up for next year.

“People are still coming in, spending six or seven hundred dollars,” Havron said.

While Gallatin’s 4th of July celebration will be held on Monday, July 4th, at Triple Creek Park, Chief Beaman encourages people to follow the advisory and stay safe.

“The thing to remember, if you shoot a firework or you have open burning, and that fire gets away from you, you are probably going to be responsible for any damage that results from that,” explained Chief Beaman.

