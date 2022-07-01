Advertisement

Bret Michaels cancels show in Nashville after being hospitalized


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday night, Bret Michaels and his band Poison were supposed to take the stage at the Nissan Stadium alongside Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

However, Michaels was taken to the hospital and the band had to cancel their performance.

“I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform,” Michaels said in a statement on Twitter. “But due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight.”

Michaels added that he hopes to be better soon.

“I hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley, Leppard, Joan and Classless Act!” Michaels said.

