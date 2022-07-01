500 officers to be downtown for Nashville July 4th celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Days out from one of the country’s most significant July 4 celebrations, and security efforts are getting into place.

With a crowd of more than 100,000 people expected, Metro Police say they will have 500 officers downtown.

“There are additional resources down here as far as police officers, but nothing too extreme that you haven’t seen in the past,” Capt. Dayton Wheeler said. “At this moment, I don’t have any worries, and there’s no credible threats or anything like that.”

Metro Police are encouraging anyone who sees something suspicious to call their police hotline at 615-880-1515.

As Broadway transforms into an event space over the weekend, these items are allowed: collapsible chairs (except Ascend Amphitheater), handheld umbrellas, blankets, small bags, and personal cameras.

Security won’t be allowing backpacks, signs, flags, coolers, wagons/pull-carts, among other things. A complete list of prohibited items can be found here.

MNPD is also encouraging the public to be aware of road closures downtown. Their biggest piece of advice is to arrive early if you plan on attending.

