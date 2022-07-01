18-year-old charged following police pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police arrested a Nashville man after a short pursuit that ended in a collision on Thursday.

Authorities said police spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen this week on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on Lake Forest Drive. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver continued to move away from the police. Officers then began to pursue the driver, who shortly after, on Stones River Road, lost control and rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody following the crash and identified as 18-year-old Marquese Williams of Nashville. Police said Williams was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Williams was charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, driving without a license, possessing a stolen firearm, and illegally possessing a gun.

Police added that the pursuit was taken due to the vehicle’s keys being left inside the unlocked car. The weapon was also reported stolen on June 28th after being left in an unlocked vehicle.

“Time and time again, we ask our citizens to be mindful of their vehicles and weapons,” says Chief Chip Davis. “Lock your cars and bring your valuables inside every night before you go to bed. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim or make it easy for criminals to get their hands on your weapons.”

###

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.