Two men arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested two men Wednesday for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine.

MNPD officials said undercover detectives observed Brian K. Smith Jr., 60, and William D. Terry, 55, making drug transactions together on Korean Veterans Boulevard near 3rd Avenue South Wednesday. Terry and Smith reportedly possessed 14.2 grams of white rock substance, which tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.

Authorities also seized Terry’s 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck, where detectives found $881 cash.

Smith and Terry were each charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for resale and conspiracy to distribute both drugs. Smith is held in lieu of a $200,000 bond, and Terry is held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help those seeking drug addiction treatment. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

