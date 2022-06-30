TONIGHT AT 6 p.m. - Do electric vehicles really save you money?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When you see the price of fuel, a road trip might sound brutal.

So, we wanted to see how far our money will go, driving from Nashville to Pigeon Forge in a gas car, then in an electric vehicle.

“Gas prices are going way high,” said Rosa Jaramillo. “So, why not get a Tesla and invest in a Tesla and not only that…rent it out.”

Rosa and her husband rent out this Tesla on Turo, an app that allows anyone to pay and drive an electric vehicle for one day or weeks.

We test what it’s like to go electric on a road trip and how much it can save you, tonight at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.