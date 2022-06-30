TBI searching for man wanted for attempted murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, and ATF Nashville are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are searching for 29-year-old Trevin Hullom, who is wanted for attempted murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm in relation to attempted murder.

Hullom has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′8″ and weighs around 128 lbs.

If you have seen Trevin Hullom or have information about his whereabouts call US Marshals at 202-307-9100, ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNMostWanted

Hullom is reportedly one of 14 alleged members of the Traveling Vice Lord/Junk Yard Dogs (TVL/JYD), a criminal organization that allegedly engages in a racketeering conspiracy involving acts of murder attempted murder and drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Hullom and the 13 other members of TVL and JYD.

According to the indictment, TVL and JYD is a violent criminal street gang that operates in the Western District of Tennessee. TVL is a subset of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation which operates in Chicago and other parts of the U.S, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Tennessee.

Between June 2020 and August 2020, TBI and ATF investigated five different shootings. The investigation revealed that a man by the name of Martivus Baskerville allegedly ordered Trevin Hullom and three others to conduct five separate shootings against rival gang members. As a result of the shootings, nine were shot and one person died.

In the gang, Hullom is known as “Scooter” and is the assistant man of literature.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the reward for Hullom was increased for up to $10,000 with the addition of $5,000 from ATF Nashville and TBI.

