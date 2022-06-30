Off-duty nurse who helped firefighter save baby shares her story

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, WSMV4 reported on a group of first responders saving a five-week-old baby from a hot SUV with the help of an off-duty nurse in Murfreesboro. That nurse is now sharing her story along with her children, who were there to witness it all.

You could say it started as a trip to the store and turned into a life-saving moment.

“I needed sour cream for dinner. I almost did not stop because it was extremely hot outside,” said Melissa Nicholson, Ascension Saint Thomas NICU nurse.

Melissa Nicholson was with her two little ones when they noticed a scene of police and firefighters in the Kroger parking lot on Old Fort Pkwy on Monday, June 13.

“I hear someone say it’s an infant. It’s a baby,” said Nicholson.

Hearing this news, she decided to grab her kids and ask if they needed assistance.

“She walked up to Murfreesboro police and said, hey, is there a kid involved? I am a NICU Nurse. I immediately turned around and said you come here. You come here now!” said Firefighter Tyson Donaldson with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engine 9.

“I handed him my babies; I said you watch my babies. I’ll help this baby,” Nicholson explained.

With nine years under her belt as a NICU nurse, she helped save the baby’s life, and her babies witnessed it all.

“I was thinking that was terrifying… terrifying and crazy,” stated 9-year-old Carter Nicholson.

It was a terrifying moment that taught her children a very important message.

“Never leave babies in a hot car and never drink,” 6-year-old Charlotte Nicholson said.

She is now hoping the message will go beyond her kids. The National Safety Council reported 23 hot car deaths among children last year in the U.S.

“We can all take action. We can all be aware of our surroundings. We can all save a baby’s life,” explained Nicholson.

