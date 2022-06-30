Nashville’s first COVID-19 testing site is last to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is your last day to use the Metro Community Assessment Center on Murfreesboro Pike to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test.

The site will stop operations on Thursday afternoon.

Two and a half years ago, this was the first community assessment center to open that offered free COVID-19 testing to the community.

It will now be the last to close.

This center took over the parking lot in the old K-Mart parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike on March 30, 2020.

Once a vaccine was available, the site started offering drive-thru vaccinations in April 2021.

Closing today, makes it the longest operating drive-thru testing and vaccination site in Nashville.

Other locations at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College, and 28th Avenue were added when there was a rise in cases again.

“People were afraid. They were afraid at the beginning of the pandemic; they didn’t know what to do,” said Dr. Julie Gray from Meharry Medical College. “They wanted to know their status and building that trust as the vaccine came out for people were able to feel confident in transitioning back into the work force was very life changing. So, the lessons we learned was just to be that constant color of strength for the community.”

This site has provided more than 100,000 tests and vaccinations during its operations.

