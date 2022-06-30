Metro Police provide update on Miles Slay investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police provided an update Thursday as the investigation into the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Miles Slay continues.

MNPD officials and the family of Miles Slay asked the community for information on the SUV from which shots were fired at 10:40 p.m. Friday that fatally wounded Slay on the sidewalk at the corner of 40th Avenue North and Charlotte Pike.

Detectives confirmed that the SUV being sought is a 2010 to 2014 light-colored beige, tan, or gold GMC Denali with a broken passenger side brake light. A person in the vehicle’s rear passenger seat allegedly fired over a dozen rounds at Slay just after the SUV passed him.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the shooting, and detectives said they have not learned anything of Slay’s background or recent interactions that would have been related to the shooting.

After Slay was shot, a person across the street ran to him and rendered aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, he reportedly died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the GMC Denali and/or the persons inside it can contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

