Man found dead after shooting near BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking into a shooting death near Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers heard shots go out around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and tracked them to a neighborhood behind BNA. They discovered a man dead on the ground at an apartment complex on Thompson Place.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A man was found dead in South Nashville. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.