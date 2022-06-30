Advertisement

Man found dead after shooting near BNA

Shooting investigation near BNA.
Shooting investigation near BNA.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking into a shooting death near Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers heard shots go out around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and tracked them to a neighborhood behind BNA. They discovered a man dead on the ground at an apartment complex on Thompson Place.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A man was found dead in South Nashville.
A man was found dead in South Nashville.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Hobson Pike crash
Crash closes Hobson Pike in Antioch
Lt. Bonnyman's grandson helped bring his remains home.
Man finds Medal of Honor recipient’s lost grave
Women's clinic voices concerns over future care
Tennessee abortion clinics adjust to heartbeat bill
WSMV women's care
Women's clinic voices concerns over future care