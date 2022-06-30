LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the fourth of July comes up, it is important to know whether a city is in a burn ban or the city deems it unsafe to ignite fireworks.

WSMV 4 has created a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have burn bans.

Smyrna

Smyrna Fire Department will be prohibiting outdoor open burning until further notice within the limits of the town. Outdoor open burns include residential and construction open burning to dispose of yard debris. No burning permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.

Recreational fires such as burn pits, campfires or other similar purposes do not require a permit and will be allowed.

The extremely dry conditions make the town more at risk of intense and fast-spreading fires. Even with the occasional rain, outdoor burning could become difficult to control.

For questions about outdoor open burning contact the Bureau of Fire Prevention at 615-459-9735 Ext. 7520.

Brentwood

Due to the drought conditions in Middle Tennessee, Brentwood fire officials have suspended issuing burn permits for open burning until the area receives measurable rainfall.

Commercial businesses which use air curtain destructors in supervised, controlled environments are exempt from the ban. Brentwood Fire officials will continue to monitor conditions and notify residents and businesses when the ban is lifted.

Brentwood fire officials also reminded that personal fireworks aren’t allowed in neighborhoods. Personal firework displays are illegal inside the city without a permit.

The city has asked that all residents be respectful of their neighbors and allow the only fireworks set off to be those in permitted displays.

The Brentwood Municipal Code defines fireworks as any combustible or explosive device or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagrations, or detonation.

Concerns about violations can be reported to the Brentwood Police at the non-emergency line only, at 615-371-0160.

Murfreesboro

The fire marshals for Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department issued a burn ban for both the city of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity and lack of rainfall.

The joint burn ban was issued Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m. until further notice.

Both agencies determined that the ban would be placed within both jurisdictions until there is a substantial amount of rain.

The types of fires prohibited during the outdoor open burning ban include the following:

-Brush and leaves

- Fields/grasslands

-Burn barrels

-Household waste

-Campfires/cooking fires

-All other open burnings

Those that have questions can contact their local fire service provider.

Gallatin

Gallatin Fire Chief Jeff Beaman advised that due to the extremely dry current conditions, city residents, visitors and businesses should not shoot personal fireworks.

Gallatin’s Fire Marshal Mark Hall has not issued any burn permits for open burning and will not until the area receives enough rain to impact the current drought conditions across Tennessee. Any open burning requires a permit from the City of Gallatin Fire Department.

The Gallatin Fire Department is working closely with the fireworks provider to prepare the site and make sure the proper fire extinguishing equipment is ready during the show.

Tullahoma

Tullahoma will be extending their currently issued burn ban within the city through July 1.

The types of burns that will be prohibited include the following:

-Brush, limbs, leaves (yard debris)

-Campfires and firepits

-Burn barrels

-Untreated construction lumber

Concerning consumer fireworks, currently, the municipal code allows for the use of fireworks July 1-3 from 10:00 AM -10:30 PM, and July 4 from 10:00 AM – 1130 PM. Unless conditions change. The current burn ban shall include the use of fireworks on Friday, July 1.

Should the ban lift, the Tullahoma Fire Department gave some tips for exercising caution when using fireworks including the following:

-Do not discharge any fireworks near structures or wood lines.

-Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby to extinguish any resulting hot spot fires.

-After discharge, be sure to douse any spent devices with sufficient amounts of water before discarding them into trash receptacles.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, they can contact the Tullahoma Fire Department at (931) 455-0936.

Pleasant View

The town of Pleasant View was placed under a burn ban from 3 p.m. on Wednesday until further notice. The ban includes all fireworks as well.

The city will be hoping for rain and if so, the burn will be lifted as soon as possible.

Shelbyville

A burn ban was issued on Tuesday for the city limits of Shelbyville. No burning until further notice, per the fire marshal.

