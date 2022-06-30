Judge to issue sentence in deadly Midtown stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Michael Mosley sat for a sentencing hearing Thursday, months after he was convicted of the 2019 murders and attempted murder of three men outside a Nashville bar.

After listening to victim impact statements and a statement from Mosley himself, the judge announced she would issue a sentence next week.

Before victim impact statements began, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman outlined Mosley’s violent criminal history, even before the 2019 stabbing. She called a Cheatham County jail administrator to the stand, who testified to Mosley’s involvement in a riot inside the jail. Then, in October of 2021, Mosley was convicted of assaulting a woman inside a Walmart.

Norman read a victim impact statement on AJ Betherum’s behalf, who could not be there. Betherum survived Mosely’s attack in 2019 but lost vision in one eye. “Only having vision in one eye is far from the greatest consequence,” he wrote. “The unimaginable pain of losing two of your closest friends at the same time is something that I cannot put into words.”

Paul Trapeni’s sister, Caroline Mitchell, took the stand next. “My family will carry this forever,” she said, weaving the list of people impacted by the loss of her brother throughout her impact statement. “Strangers, who did everything in their power to save these boys and prayed with them in their final moments, will carry this forever.” She finished with, “It is our position today that so too should Mr. Mosley carry this forever.”

Casey Beathard, Clay Beathard’s father, spoke directly to Mosley. “I know your life has been hard here, man, and that stinks. It sucks. I know it. God, please just give it a chance. Give him a chance, please.”

Lastly, Mosely took the stand himself, addressing the families.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry,” he said. “I made an impulsive decision that I’ve regretted every day and will for the rest of my life.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.