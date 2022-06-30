Inmate attempts to escape Davidson Co. Correctional Facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, an inmate attempted to escape from the Davidson County Correctional Development Center.

Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials said inmate Keona Boyd, 30, was stopped by a DCSO officer after failing to breach an interior perimeter fence.

Officials confirmed that Boyd was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Boyd was initially booked into the Downtown Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with theft of merchandise, criminal impersonation, probation violation, and contraband in a penal institution.

Authorities said criminal charges for the escape are pending.

