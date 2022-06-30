Injury crash closed down Hobson Pike on Thursday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State route 171 was shut down for several hours on Thursday morning for a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police at the scene, two vehicles side-swiped each other around 5:45 a.m. on Hobson Pike/SR-171 near Smith Springs Parkway in Antioch. Both drivers were injured in the crash but their injuries are not considered critical.

The roadway had to be shut down in order for wreckage crews to cleanup the scene and tow trucks to remove the vehicles from the lanes.

Two cars are towed after crashing into each other on Hobson Pike. (WSMV)

Hobson Pike was reopened for traffic around 7:30 a.m.

