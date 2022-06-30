First Alert Forecast: Humidity builds with chance of pop-up showers throughout the day

Some of us were lucky enough to hold off that humidity during the day yesterday, but that will not be the case today.

More humid weather will bring back showers and thunderstorms across the Mid State through this weekend.

Today will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. As we warm up during the day, we’ll need to keep an eye to the sky for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Not everyone will see rain today and any rain that does develop should start falling apart after sunset.

We’ll see much of the same kind of forecast going through the next couple of days. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s tomorrow with a shower or thunderstorm that will develop in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating.

As we head into the 4th of July weekend, I don’t necessarily think it’s plan canceling weather, but you’ll want to have a backup indoor plan each day.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll see temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a few showers and storms that will develop in the afternoon each day. Once the sun sets, showers and storms should start to fizzle which could be good news for any local firework shows.

On the 4th temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with a shower or isolated thunderstorm to keep an eye out for during the day.

The unsettled pattern will continue into Wednesday along with the heat and humidity.

