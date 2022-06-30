FBI, MNPD investigate attempted arson and vandalism at Nashville pro-life center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police began investigating an attempted arson of the pro-life resource center Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street.

Midtown Hills Precinct officers reportedly responded to a burglar alarm at the facility at 1:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that a front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside. The side of the building was also spray painted with the words “Jane’s Revenge.”

The unignited device was sent to a crime laboratory for analysis.

MNPD Specialized Investigations Divison detectives and Hazardous Devices Unit officers are also assisting in the investigation.

MNPD said this is the first act of vandalism that Nashville has seen since the recent United States Supreme Court abortion decision. The police department is now working with the facility on ways to bolster security.

