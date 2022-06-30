Family of seven loses home to hot tub fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of seven lost everything in a house fire over the weekend that they believe started in their hot tub.

Jason Oschwald said building the home in 2016 was a labor of love. “First of all, the thought and energy and love that goes into a house,” Oschwald said. “You are building your family. You are creating your castle that you worked so hard for.”

All that hard work was destroyed early Saturday morning. “In 10 minutes, it is gone,” Oschwald said. “There are just piles of plastic and burned wood and appliances.”

The home caught fire, displacing Oschwald, his wife Alissa Moreno, and their three young boys. Alissa’s parents had also just moved in. Jason said he heard a pop that morning and went to check it out. Instead, he said he walked outside to see their hot tub on fire.

Surveillance video shows him throwing the top off the porch. His young son Ryman tried to put it out with his grandfather. Meanwhile, Alissa said she grabbed the other two kids and ran.

“We saw the window blow, and it was like the movies,” Alissa said. “It was instant house of flames, and I was screaming at them to get out of the house.”

Jason is a concert promoter, and Alissa is a songwriter for artists like Rascal Flatts. “Every award melted off the wall or fell or burned,” Alissa said. “There is a Grammy nomination.”

The family said they are thankful for their alarms and first responders and hopeful they’ll be able to come home soon. “We are just thankful we can come back and live in the house we dreamed up to come to live in,” Jason said.

The family said they plan to gut the house and build back on it. The Nashville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

