Airline cancelations continue into holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With thousands of people traveling through BNA for the holiday weekend, and hundreds of flight cancellations nationwide, people now heading to the airport are starting worry.

Airport security lines haven’t stopped moving for hours. More than 36 thousand people are expected to fly out of BNA this weekend; some say they’re strategically picking their flights to avoid cancellations or delays.

“We tried to get to the airport early just because we knew it was a holiday weekend and we’re trying to travel efficiently and effectively,” Kate Scanlan traveling through BNA Thursday said.

Kate Scanlan and her friends are on their way to Grand Rapids, Michigan to celebrate Independence Day, but like many others, they’re worried about cancellations and delays.

“Hoping that we don’t get delayed,” Scanlan’s friend Emma Milligan said.

Milligan said just last week, their flight had been delayed for hours.

“We got delayed like 12 hours in DC, and we missed a tun of connections, and I think that’s probably our biggest problem is connections,” Milligan said.

Stacey Nickens with BNA said airlines tell them there are a number of reasons why flights these last few days have been canceled or delayed. One reason is being short-staffed.

“Yes, it impacts us, but we try to make it as seamless as possible,” Nickens said.

On Thursday, people are already seeing crowds and long lines. Emma and her friends say they’re avoiding connecting flights to try and lower their risk of running into issues.

“Are flight lucky today is direct, so, that’s good, but missing connections is a huge problem,” Milligan said.

BNA said they’re seeing record high travel numbers this year but expect only a few cancellations this weekend.

Cancellations Emma Milligan and Scanlan are hoping to avoid.

“Because I want to enjoy my holiday, you know?” Scanlan said.

BNA said they are working closely with airlines to avoid as many cancellations and delays as possible.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.