Tennessee’s unemployment website outage is causing problems for applicants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many Tennesseans have had trouble submitting unemployment benefits or documents on Jobs4You.gov for the last week.

People haven’t been able to log into the website, which means more than 12,000 people who rely on unemployment benefits will not get their money on time.

The company that operates the website is experiencing a service interruption, according to a source.

Until the website is back up, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says it cannot access data to make weekly unemployment payments.

The ‘Jobs 4 Tennessee’ website connects people across the state with other workforce resources. This includes connecting people who need a job with employers looking to hire.

The company that operates the website noticed something was wrong with its equipment on Sunday when Tennessee Labor Department employees could not access job applications, unemployment claims, and other information to process unemployment benefits.

The department says people are working around the clock to bring the website back online.

People will be able to fill out paperwork for any missed weeks-- and will get a lump sum for delayed payments.

There is no timeline as to when the website will be back up.

In the meantime, if anyone is looking for a job, you can reach out to one of the American Job Centers.

