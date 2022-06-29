Tennessee Bureau of Investigation acknowledges Blue Alert issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued several Blue Alerts to help find the suspects involved in both the Hendersonville PD officer shooting and Erin PD officer shooting.

Officials were able to find the suspects involved, however, some Tennesseans expressed their frustration after receiving several alerts on their mobile devices on Tuesday.

Some people received audible notifications overnight, many hours after the actual Blue Alerts were issued and resolved, TBI said.

“That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us,” TBI said in a statement. “And for that, we apologize.”

TBI explained that after they spoke with their partners, they learned that each Blue Alert was sent one time, in each case.

So the question remains, why did some users receive audible notifications several times, hours later, or not at all.

TBI said that unfortunately, there is no one easy answer. They said the alerts coming in could rely on a number of factors for each individual cell user including the following:

A particular cellular service provider

A person’s movement in and out of state

A movement across cell tower coverage areas

If someone powers their device on and off

If someone shifts in and out of airplane mode

The signal strength at any particular time

Software and Wi-Fi settings.

“While this is certainly not ideal, it’s a function of the technical system in place, not the misstep of any single person or agency,” said TBI. “Still, we routinely review our actions in these types of critical incidents, after the fact, and a vital part of that work weighs the public’s feedback. We’ve heard your frustration about this week’s alerts and your hopes for a more efficient, timely and informative alert system.”

