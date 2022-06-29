Tennessee Attorney General’s office warns homeowners about home warrant letter scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Division of Consumer Affairs in the Tennessee Attorney General’s office issued a warning to homeowners about a home warrant letter scam.

The letter urges Tennessee homeowners to purchase a home warranty claiming their current home warranty may be expiring or may have already expired.

Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty. The letter also implies an affiliation with the homeowner’s mortgage company and county deed records office. The people responsible for the letters are in no way affiliated with the homeowner’s mortgage company or the Register of Deeds office, the Tennessee Attorney General’s office said.

The letter also asks for a response to the notice by a certain date and threatens that failing to respond could result in potential loss of coverage.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s office added that if a solicitation uses threatening language or unnecessary urgency, is almost always a scam.

Many consumers wonder how the scammers know the name of the mortgage company. Some information about mortgages, such as the name of your lender and servicer, are public records and that information can be found online. Scammers will use the name of your mortgage company in the letter in order to appear legitimate.

Those who are interested in purchasing a home warranty with a legitimate company are strongly encouraged to do research as well checking with the Better Business Bureau for reputable companies.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s office said that they recommend for the letters from Home Warranty Direct, get ignored or discarded.

Those that have received the letter, can file a complaint with the DCA here.

